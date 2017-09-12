 »   »   » LOVE OR CAREER? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Needs To Choose Between Abhishek Bachchan & Shahrukh Khan!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most loved off-screen couples. The two have worked together in many films but only Guru was their most successful film.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan have given many hits together. Now, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has offered a new film to Aishwarya and the lady will have to choose between Abhishek and Shahrukh Khan. More details below.

Aishwarya & Bhansali's Projects.. According to a leading daily, ''Aishwarya has featured in several of the filmmaker's works, from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam to Guzaarish. Now, the two are set to unite again.'' Bhansali Wanted To Work With Aish Earlier But... Bhansali has long wanted to get back to working with Aishwarya Rai -- he even offered her a special song in Padmavati but she refused the offer because of Salman Khan (more about it later.) Who Will Aishwarya Choose, Shahrukh Or Abhishek? If recent reports are to be believed, ''Shahrukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan are the top contenders to play the male lead opposite Aishwarya.'' Is It For Gustakhiyan Or? ''It is not known if the film in question will be the Sahir Ludhianvi biopic, tentatively titled Gustakhiyan.'' SRK & Aishwarya Look Great On-screen Shahrukh and Aishwarya recently shared screen space in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and fans loved their hot chemistry, even if it was just for one scene. Aishwarya & Abhishek's Last Film Failed At The BO Aishwarya and Abhishek last worked together in Mani Ratnam's Raavan in 2010. The movie did not do well at the box office. Flashback Bhansali had offered an item song in Ram-Leela to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but the lyrics of the song were related to Salman Khan's film Dabangg. Aishwarya Rejected The Offer We all know the equation between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan. The actress rejected the song after reading the lyrics.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon start shooting for Fanney Khan.

