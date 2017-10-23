 »   »   » A RISKY MOVE! Will Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Step Into Jaya Bachchan's Shoes? Also See Her New Pictures

From a long time, rumours are rife that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are planning to come together for a film but the couple hasn't confirmed anything!

According to a leading daily, the duo is setting their sights on the remake of 1973 Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bhaduri classic film, Abhimaan. Do you think Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can fit into Jaya Bachchan's shoes?

That's Indeed A Risky Move A source informs, "For a very long time, Abhishek and Aishwarya have wanted to do another film together. The last time they came together was for Mani Ratnam's Raavan in 2010. Abhimaan seems like a perfect vehicle to showcase their shared affections." Abhimaan's Plot The film essays the story of a singing couple who drift apart when the wife becomes more successful than the husband. They're Inviting Comparisons If the duo stars in Abhimaan remake, the comparison is bound to happen! Now, we gotta wait and watch, if they lock this film or not. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Was Spotted With Aaradhya Meanwhile, last night, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted with daughter Aaradhya and hubby Abhishek Bachchan on a dinner date. Aishwarya, On The Work Front On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has already kick-started the shooting of her upcoming film, Fanney Khan. Aishwarya Rai To Shoot Without Rajkummar Rao On a related note, Aishwarya Rai will be shooting for Fanney Khan without her co-star Rajkummar Rao as he recently fractured his legs. Rajkummar's Post Rajkummar posted this picture on his Instagram page, in which he looks injured, while posing with Farah Khan.

Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, the film also casts Anil Kapoor and Divya Dutta in the key roles and the film is slated to release next year i.e., 2018.