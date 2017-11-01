 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns 44! Abhishek Bachchan's SPECIAL BIRTHDAY Plan For His Wifey Is Sweet!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya visit Siddhivinayak temple on her Birthday; Watch | FilmiBeat

Today (November 1, 2017), one of the most gorgeous divas of the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 44 and Twitter is inundated with the birthday wishes for the 'Beauty Queen'.

You must be wondering how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is gonna celebrate her special day. Well, according to an entertainment portal, the birthday plan is quite simple yet sweet! Wanna know what it is? Read it below..

No Grand B’day Bash A source told an entertainment portal, "Aishwarya was very close to her father and hence it is going to be just a private affair for her."

Aishwarya’s Mom Insisted Her To Celebrate Her B’day "She wasn't even keen on ringing in her birthday but her mother insisted that she do this, given that her father always loved celebrating such special days."

A Private Birthday Party Is To Be Expected "She will be hosting an intimate party that will be attended by her family members and close friends. Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan along with Vrinda Rai, brother Aditya Rai and his family will be present for this party."

Mickey Contractor, who is Aishwarya's best friend, will also be attending."



How Sweet! Whereas, another source adds, "Abhishek has taken care of all the arrangements. Though it is only family, he wants things to be in place."

Aishwarya, On The Work Front On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan. The film also casts Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

Aishwarya To Shoot Without Rajkummar Rao Earlier, it was reported that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be kick-starting the shoot with Rajkummar Rao, but due to his leg injury, Aishwarya will go on with solo shots of herself.

Prerna Arora On Fanney Khan Shoot Speaking about the same, producer Prerna Arora said, "We learnt about the mishap on Sunday and the schedule will be changed accordingly. We will resume work on Rajkummar's portions as soon as he recovers as he has combination scenes with both Anil sir and Aishwarya."



Shahrukh Khan On Ittefaq: Remakes Introduce Films To The Youngsters



"Our earlier plan was to wrap up by November. Now, we will know on Tuesday how much time he will need to recover. For now, we will finish the solo portions with Anil sir, Aishwarya and the other actors. So the shooting is not delayed," concluded Prerna.



Inputs From BollywoodLife