 »   »   » OMG! Aishwarya Rai UPSET With R Madhavan' Casting In Fanney Khan; Wanted To Romance This Young Actor

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to woo her fans with her next movie Fanney Khan. The film also stars Anil Kapoor but Aish will be seen romancing R Madhavan in the film.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not happy with Madhavan's casting in the movie as she wanted to romance this young actor. More details below.



The Team's Bitter Struggle To Find An Actor Opposite Aishwarya A source informed, "For the last couple of weeks the producers, Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, Bhushan Kumar and Prernaa Arora along with Aishwarya have been locked in a bitter struggle to find the right hero opposite the actress.''

Aishwarya Wanted Rajkummar Roa In The Film ''There was a choice between Madhavan and RajKummar Rao with Aishwarya and Prernaa on one side opting for Rao and Mehra insisting on Madhavan.''

Mehra Wanted R Madhavan To Romance Aishwarya ''Ash, who likes to be involved in each and every aspect of a film, and Prernaa wanted the younger Rao to romance the actress in the film while Mehra was extremely impressed by Madhavan's acting abilities.''

They Had A Long Discussion ''The discussions kept going on till the solution was finally cracked late on Wednesday afternoon - and the answer was Madhavan!"

Fanney Khan's Stroy: Anil Will Kidnap Aishwarya In The Movie "The film is about a pushy dad (Anil Kapoor) who is desperate to have his daughter succeed as a singer. He kidnaps the most famous pop star (Aishwarya) in the country and holds her hostage demanding a television appearance for his daughter.''

The Climax Will Have A Twist ''The story is manipulated later by the singer's manager (a scheming, ruthless man who will do anything to keep his singer in the news and yet romantically linked to her) and the climax which is different from Everybody's Famous and ends with a twist.''

Madhavan Had An Edge To Play A Gray Character ''While both Rao and Madhavan are talented actors, Mehra felt that Madhavan had an edge to play a slightly gray character because of his sheer experience, brilliant, understated performances and the kind of films he's done.''

Mehra Argued With The Team... ''He argued till he got his way and that's how Madhavan got to play this role.''

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was Not Very Happy With The Choice ''Needless to say, it's a choice which has not made Aishwarya very happy but she's also a professional so she will have to grin and bear it."



On a related note, Fanney Khan is set to go on floors this August.



