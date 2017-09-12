 »   »   » SHOCKING! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wanted Madhavan; He Was Thrown Out Cos Of His Absurd Demand!

Fanney Khan is one of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most awaited films. The actress was supposed to romance R Madhavan in the film but because of his shocking demand, the role ultimately fell into Rajkummar Rao's lap.

According to DNA, the role was that of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's love interest and Madhavan said that he left it because of date issues. But guess what? This is not true..



Madhavan Wanted A Huge Fee An insider reveals, "The real story is that Madhavan asked for a huge remuneration.''

He Wanted Rs 1.5 Crore For A 15 day Shoot ''He wanted Rs 1.5 crore for a 15-day shoot. And the makers felt that it was not justified."

The Film Had A Limited Budget The source further adds, "The plan is to make the film within a certain budget and the price quoted by Maddy didn't align with that.''



Decision Of Removing Madhavan Was Mutual And... ''It was mutually decided he couldn't be part of the film and Rajkummar Rao was brought in immediately."

Auditions To Find Aishwarya's Love In The Film "Casting director Mukesh Chhabra auditioned many young actors, right from Akshay Oberoi to Kartik Aaryan. But it didn't work out.''

What Mehra Wanted "Mehra was keen on casting Adil Ibrahim, who's a big name in the Malayalam film industry. But that also didn't happen."



But Aishwarya Said No To Working With Him "Aishwarya didn't want Adil in the film and she put her foot down.''

Aishwarya Wanted To Work With Madhavan ''She was okay with working opposite Madhavan and the later choice, Rajkummar," the source concludes.



Well, are you excited for this fresh pairing?



Also Read: LOVE OR CAREER? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Needs To Choose Between Abhishek Bachchan & Shahrukh Khan!