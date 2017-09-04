 »   »   » SHOCKER! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan WANTED Madhavan In Fanney Khan; He REJECTED Her Wish For This Reason

That R Madhavan was selected to play one of the lead roles in Fanney Khan is known to everyone. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra wanted Madhavan to romance Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film and the lady had the same wish too.

But something unexpected happened when R Madhavan was replaced by Rajkummar Rao. Later, it was said that the handsome actor left the film because of date problems. Well, it seems that is not true! Scroll down to know the reason.



R Madhavan For Fanney Khan According to Mid-Day, ''There was talk of R Madhavan being part of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's production Fanney Khan, starring Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.''

Maddy's Demand Was... ''Maddy asked for a whopper. As a result, the makers roped in Rajkummar Rao.''

Aishwarya Rai Wanted Him In The Film... ''Mehra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were keen on Maddy though.''

What R Madhavan Said... ''I loved the script and was really keen to be part of an interesting ensemble like Fanney Khan.''

I Could Not Commit.. ''Unfortunately I couldn't commit to the project due to date issues. I wish the team of all the luck," Madhavan said in a statement.

Madhavan's Loss Is Rajkummar Rao's Gain Rajkummar Rao told a daily, ''She's (Aishwarya) the most beautiful woman in the world.''

Fanney Khan Is A Great Story ''It's a great story, there's a lot of love, and the content is not just entertaining but is detailed and different. There will be lots of workshops and readings.''

Aishwarya & Anil Have Already Started Shooting... Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have started working on Fanney Khan and are sharing the screen space after 17 years.



Those who have come late, Fanney Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the 2000 Dutch release, Everybody's Famous!



Also Read: Lucky Girl, Anushka Shetty! CHARMING Prabhas Changes His Cover Picture On Facebook; Girls Go Crazy