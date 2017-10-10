 »   »   » HEART BREAKING! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Will Not Celebrate Diwali This Year; No Parties For Her!

The Bachchan's Diwali party is one of the most awaited events of the year. Every year, on this auspicious day, the family hosts a grand function for its Bollywood friends.

But this year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her entire family will not celebrate the festival of lights. More details below.

Aishwarya Lost Her Father In March Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai passed away in March after several days of illness. Those Who Don't Know Aishwarya Rai's father was suffering from lymphoma that had spread to his brain. A Dutiful Daughter Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek had kept aside all their professional commitments to be by Krishnaraj Rai's side. After a prolonged illness he breathed his last in March. No Celebrations At Jalsa Recently Amitabh Bachchan said this year he will not celebrate Diwali or his 75th birthday, which falls on October 11. He Tweeted "Just for your information... no Diwali celebration this year.'' No Possibility Of My Presence Here Big B wrote in his blog, "No, there is no celebration of any kind for the 75th and there's no possibility of my presence here in the city.'' They Speculate.. ''They speculate...They aver, they get to know from their 'sources', details which can be completely wrong at times.'' We Never Ever Know... ''One wishes to be those sources - for we, never ever know who or what they are."

