 »   »   » WHAT WENT WRONG? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Will Not Work With Abhishek Bachchan In Bhansali's Film

Rumours were rife that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are all set to unite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film based on Sahir Ludhianvi's biopic.

But here is a sad news for all Aishwarya and Abhishek fans. According to a leading daily, Aishwarya will not work in the film with hubby. More details below.

Aishwarya Will Not Play Amrita Pritam A source has denied that Aishwarya will portray Ludhianvi's love interest, writer Amrita Pritam in the film. She Has Not Been Offered The Film He said, "Aishwarya has not been approached for the film.'' Aishwarya Has No Idea.... ''She has no idea from where such baseless reports are pouring in.'' She Has Not Read The Script The source added, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not even seen the script." Earlier Reports Said... It was reported that actor Priyanka Chopra was cast in the film, but was later replaced by Aishwarya. Priyanka Was The First Choice If rumours are anything to go by, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted Priyanka to play the female lead in the movie but she left the film for unknown reasons. Abhishek Will Work With Bhansali For The First Time If everything goes accordingly, Gustakhiyan would be Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first project together. For The Uninitiated... Those who are unaware, this Abhishek Bachchan starrer will be directed by debutant Jasmeet Reen.

Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to WORK TOGETHER in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's NEXT |FilmiBeat

Also Read: Simran Movie Review: Live Audience Update