 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai To Be Seen In A Double Role In 2018! Read Details

It looks like Aishwarya Rai will have one helluva time in 2018 as reports state that Aishwarya might star in a double role and is super excited about the upcoming double role thriller and has given her nod for the same. Co-producer of Padman, Prernaa Arora opened up to Mumbai Mirror by saying,
"Working with Aishwarya on Fanne Khan has been a pleasure. Now, there are two more films we are collaborating on with her. Siddharth Anand will be co-producing the film with me, which is an edgy thriller. This film will see Aishwarya in a double role and we will soon finalise the leading man opposite her."
Double Role
Aishwarya Rai has 3 films lined up for 2018, which is, Fanne Khan, Raat Aur Din and the double role thriller.
It's A Remake
Talking about Raat Aur Din, Preranaa Arora said, "It will be a homage to Nargisji and is a special project for all of us. Aishwarya has already said that she would love to play the main role."
Summed It Up
"I have also discussed the project with Sanjay sir (Dutt), and he has approved of the idea and our choice of Ash to play the role originally essayed by his late actress-mother," summed up Preranaa Arora.
Box Office
We're sure, all her 3 films, Fanne Khan, Raat Aur Din and the double role thriller will be a box office hit.
Evergreen Star
Aishwarya Rai is truly an evergreen actress in Bollywood and is capable of looking younger as the years pass by.