 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai To Be Seen In A Double Role In 2018! Read Details

It looks like Aishwarya Rai will have one helluva time in 2018 as reports state that Aishwarya might star in a double role and is super excited about the upcoming double role thriller and has given her nod for the same. Co-producer of Padman, Prernaa Arora opened up to Mumbai Mirror by saying,

"Working with Aishwarya on Fanne Khan has been a pleasure. Now, there are two more films we are collaborating on with her. Siddharth Anand will be co-producing the film with me, which is an edgy thriller. This film will see Aishwarya in a double role and we will soon finalise the leading man opposite her."

