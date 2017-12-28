 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai To Be Seen In A Double Role In 2018! Read Details

Aishwarya Rai To Be Seen In A Double Role In 2018! Read Details

Posted By:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play Double role in 2018 | FilmiBeat

It looks like Aishwarya Rai will have one helluva time in 2018 as reports state that Aishwarya might star in a double role and is super excited about the upcoming double role thriller and has given her nod for the same. Co-producer of Padman, Prernaa Arora opened up to Mumbai Mirror by saying,

"Working with Aishwarya on Fanne Khan has been a pleasure. Now, there are two more films we are collaborating on with her. Siddharth Anand will be co-producing the film with me, which is an edgy thriller. This film will see Aishwarya in a double role and we will soon finalise the leading man opposite her."

Aishwarya Rai has 3 films lined up for 2018, which is, Fanne Khan, Raat Aur Din and the double role thriller.

The film Raat Aur Din is a remake of Nargis starrer which released in 1967.

Talking about Raat Aur Din, Preranaa Arora said, "It will be a homage to Nargisji and is a special project for all of us. Aishwarya has already said that she would love to play the main role."

"I have also discussed the project with Sanjay sir (Dutt), and he has approved of the idea and our choice of Ash to play the role originally essayed by his late actress-mother," summed up Preranaa Arora.

Aishwarya Rai played a double role in the film Jeans, which released in 1998.

She also played a double role in her debut film, Iruvar which released in 1997.

Iruvar was a South Indian film in the Tamil language.

We're super excited to be seeing Aishwarya Rai in a double role come 2018, folks!

We're sure, all her 3 films, Fanne Khan, Raat Aur Din and the double role thriller will be a box office hit.

Aishwarya Rai is truly an evergreen actress in Bollywood and is capable of looking younger as the years pass by.

We wish Aishwarya Rai the very best in 2018 and beyond, peeps!

Read more about: aishwarya rai, fanney khan, padman
Story first published: Thursday, December 28, 2017, 11:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 28, 2017
