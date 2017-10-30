 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Secretly Ordered A Slimming Oil To Look Flawless?

Aishwarya Rai Secretly Ordered A Slimming Oil To Look Flawless?


Aishwarya Rai is prepping up for the shoot of her upcoming film 'Fanney Khan' and a piece in Mumbai Mirror says that the actress has secretly ordered a box full of Ayurveda slimming and toning oil products from Kerela and has been using the oil right after her delivery as well. The tabloid quoted a source by saying,

"Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is rather fond of the spices and oils from this part of the South. A huge package from one of the farms was headed to the Bachchan household. When we asked what the box contained, we were informed that they were Ayurvedic slimming and toning oils the actor has been ordering for every film post her pregnancy."

Aishwarya Rai

Mumbai Mirror has quoted a source by saying Aishwarya Rai is using Ayurvedic slimming oils to stay in shape for Fanney Khan.

Source Quoted

The source also said that she started using it right after her delivery.

Before Shoots

The report also states that she uses them before shooting for any movie as well.

God's Own Country

The Ayurveda products are made in a farm in Kerala.

Fanney Khan

Aishwarya Rai is prepping up for the shoot of her upcoming movie Fanney Khan.

Starcast

Fanney Khan stars Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Romancing Pair

Reports are doing the rounds that Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao are paired as a couple in the movie.

