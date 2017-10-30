 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Secretly Ordered A Slimming Oil To Look Flawless?

Aishwarya Rai is prepping up for the shoot of her upcoming film 'Fanney Khan' and a piece in Mumbai Mirror says that the actress has secretly ordered a box full of Ayurveda slimming and toning oil products from Kerela and has been using the oil right after her delivery as well. The tabloid quoted a source by saying,

"Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is rather fond of the spices and oils from this part of the South. A huge package from one of the farms was headed to the Bachchan household. When we asked what the box contained, we were informed that they were Ayurvedic slimming and toning oils the actor has been ordering for every film post her pregnancy."

