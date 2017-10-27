 »   »   » SAY WHAT! Ajay Devgn's Singham 3 To Be A Remake Of Malayalam Hit Film 'Action Hero Biju'?

Franchise films are currently in vogue. After 'Golmaal' and 'Housefull', Rohit Shetty's Singham series too is a favourite with the masses. If reports are to be believed then Rohit is planning to make Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn.

Further, rumours suggest that this third flick in the 'Singham' franchise would be remake of a popular Malayalam film. Read on to know all the details...



A Remake Of Action Hero Biju As tweeted by a trade analyst Atul Mohan, Singham 3 would be a remake of Malayalam film Action Hero Biju which starred Nivin Pauly in lead role.

What The Film Was All About The plot of Action Hero Biju revolved around the life of an honest and determined police officer Biju and the various criminals he puts behind bars.

Rohit Shetty On His Plans Of Making Singham 3 Recently, during a group interaction, when the filmmaker was asked if he is planning to make Singham 3, he said, "Whatever the audience wants, they will get. It (Singham) is a very big brand and really, it has given us a lot of respect. We want to make it, yes, definitely we are making Singham 3. Our whole life will go in this only, make Singham 3, then Golmaal 5 and so on (laughs).

On What Motivates Him To Make Singham 3 He added, "See, we make films for the audience and for their entertainment, so we will keep making such films for them. But when they feel they've had enough, then they will tell us and we will stop. The kind of response I've received for Singham and Singham Returns motivates me to do a Singham 3. Once I get a good subject, will definitely make it happen".





No Sunny Deol Earlier, there were reports about Sunny Deol replacing Ajay Devgn in Singham 3. However, Shetty had brushed it off as mere rumours and said that Ajay, who has been part of the last two installments, will star in the third, adding that they have worked together for 27 years over 10 films thus far.



On the other hand, recently when we caught with the filmmaker, we asked him about the latest update on his ambitious project 'Ram Lakhan 2.0'. To which he replied, "We wrote a draft, but I wanted two big heroes to do the film. Someday, I will make that film. Right now, it is on the backburner."



Currently, Rohit and Ajay are basking in the success of Golmaal Again which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.