 »   »   » Akshay Kumar On Rajesh Khanna: I've Learnt From The Experiences; There's Nothing Called A Star

Our each & every Superstars in our B-town is often associated with some nicknames. Be it 'King Khan' Shahrukh Khan or 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan. Similarly, Akshay Kumar is touted as the 'Khiladi' of B-town.
When a leading tabloid asked Akshay Kumar to talk about the moment when he realised that he was a superstar and what stardom means to him, the actor rather gave an instance of Rajesh Khanna and said something very meaningful!
Akshay Has Learnt From His Experiences
"I have this habit of listening to lots of people's stories and learning from their experiences. Like, I love hearing about what happened with Rajendra Kumar, or Sunil Dutt saab, or Rajesh Khanna, or some producer, and I've learnt from their experiences."
There's Nothing Called A 'Star'
"And the fact remains, there's nothing called a star. Kyunki aaj hai, kal nahi [It's there today, gone tomorrow]. Yeh mein bahut jaldi seekh gaya [I learnt this quite early on]. So I never took the idea of stardom very seriously."
Akshay On Being Called 'Khiladi'
"Sure, they call me Khiladi viladi, and they still do. For the last 15 years in the industry, I haven't made a 'Khiladi' film, yet if I step out, people say, "Aye Khiladi!" Even if I do 50 more films, woh naam hatega hi nahi."
Here's Why He Feels So..
"But, I have never taken the word 'star' seriously, because I'm very scared that this is all going to go away."
"I have even heard stories of people going mental, when this star [syndrome] has been taken seriously, and things have started falling apart. Because this is a very deadly industry. Kabhi bhi gira sakti hai. Kuch bhi ho sakta hai."