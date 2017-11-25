 »   »   » Akshay Kumar On Rajesh Khanna: I've Learnt From The Experiences; There's Nothing Called A Star

Our each & every Superstars in our B-town is often associated with some nicknames. Be it 'King Khan' Shahrukh Khan or 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan. Similarly, Akshay Kumar is touted as the 'Khiladi' of B-town.

When a leading tabloid asked Akshay Kumar to talk about the moment when he realised that he was a superstar and what stardom means to him, the actor rather gave an instance of Rajesh Khanna and said something very meaningful!