 »   »   » OH MY GOD! This Young Actor Said No To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Not Interested In Working With Her?

After winning hearts with her character in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to woo her fans with her ultra-glamorous avatar in Fanney Khan.

Aishwarya romanced a young Ranbir Kapoor in ADHM and people loved the hot chemistry between the two and now she will do the same in Fanney Khan but you will be surprised to know that this actor actually said no to working with her. More details below.



The Team Approached This Actor... According to DNA, ''The team of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Productions got in touch with Akshay Oberoi for the same.''

It Didn't Work Out A source told, "Akshay Oberoi was approached for the film. Talks were initiated with the actor but it didn't work out eventually.''

They Are Hunting For A Young Actor Opposite Aish ''Now, they are still hunting for a young actor."

The Movie Also Stars Anil Kapoor ''The musical comedy, produced by Rakeysh Omprakaksh Mehra, will feature Kapoor as a father to a budding singer.''

About Aishwarya Rai's Role The producer of the movie told a daily, ''Aishwarya is a stunning and an extremely talented actress. In Fanney Khan, she will be seen in a completely different avatar from all our past films.''

An Enchanting Female Protagonist ''She is the spunky, enchanting female protagonist who will make you smile with her screen presence.''

Will She Sing? "For now, she is not singing, but yes she is playing a singer in the film, but in reality we still have to wait for that big moment when she decides to sing."

The Shooting Would Begin... Anil and Aishwarya will start the shooting of the film in August.



Those who have come late, the movie is a remake of Dominique Deruddere's Everybody's Famous.