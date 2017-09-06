 »   »   » CATFIGHT GETS WORSE! Alia Bhatt & Jacqueline Fernandez Had A Major SHOWDOWN Over Sidharth Malhotra!

If you're keeping a constant tab on Bollywood gossips then you must be aware about the alleged break-up of Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Several reports hint that Jacqueline is one of the main reasons behind Sid-Alia's break-up.

But you won't believe what Jacqueline Fernandez did when Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra had an ugly fight over the Sri Lankan beauty. Read the inside details here and we're sure you will be left shell-shocked!

Jacqueline Unfollows Alia A source close to the couple, quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Things came to light when Jacqueline quietly unfollowed Alia Bhatt on Instagram a few weeks ago." It All Happened Cos Of Alia-Sid's Fight "This was a result of a major fight which apparently took place between Alia and Sidharth due to his closeness to Jacqueline. Few know that Jackie has been a constant factor in the actor's life ever since they started shooting for A Gentleman in Miami last year." After Breaking Up With Alia, Sid Finds Solace In Jackie "At that time, during the shoot in Miami, Sid and Alia had just broken up, and Jacqueline and he hit off really well. Post shoot they would often go on long drives and cozy dinners." Later, Sid & Alia Patched Up "But then shooting got over and both returned to India. Soon Sid and Alia patched up but Jacqueline still remained a good friend of the actor." But Sid & Jackie Often Used To Meet Each Other Over Dinner "Whenever there was time the two would often catch up over a quiet chat or dinner, away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. It was a friendship that both enjoyed - both are not from Bollywood and would have a lot to catch up on." Alia Was Clueless About Sid's Proximity To Jackie "Alia and Sidharth called it quits after a huge fight over Jacqueline a couple of months ago. But then as it is mostly in B-Town, where actresses air kiss each other in public, while waging a cold war in private, Alia wished Jacqueline on her birthday (August 11) last month on Twitter and Jackie thanked her too." Things Turned Worse Between Alia & Sid "But Alia and Sid have had zero Twitter interaction till his last release on August 25 and after that. The last tweet was when Alia sent him besotted smileys when the first trailer of A Gentleman released on July 10." Is Jackie In Love With Sidharth? The source further added, "Jackie appeared quite in love with Sid as one could see in the videos they would put up on social media. They also went together to A Gentleman director Raj Nidimoru's birthday (August 5) where no paps were present and were spotted having dinner last week (September 2) where paps were there." "On August 8, the actress was seen going over to the actor's house for dinner. Of course the paps were present there too." Is KJo Aware About Sid-Jackie's Affair? "Usually the lead pair in a film is linked in a relationship to promote the film and Jackie and Sid's crackling chemistry more than helps. But B-Town is talking about the fact that there's something much more between them and it seems to have the blessings of Sidharth's Godfather Karan Johar too." Sid Is Officially Single "Now that Sid is officially single maybe it's time for this hot couple to come out into the open about their relationship too as more and more people in B-Town are talking about it."

Going by these inside details, all we can say is, in tinsel town, things change at the drop of hat!

What's your thought on the same? Let us know in the comments section below!