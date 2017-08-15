 »   »   » SHOCKING! Alia Bhatt LEAVES Sidharth Malhotra Because Of His CLOSENESS With This B'Wood Actress?

SHOCKING! Alia Bhatt LEAVES Sidharth Malhotra Because Of His CLOSENESS With This B'Wood Actress?

Posted By:
We all know that Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra started dating while shooting for their movie Kapoor & Sons.

Now, according to Bollywood Life, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra have split and according to sources this Bollywood actress is behind the break-up. More details below.

This Time It's Permanent

An insider reveals, "Sidharth and Alia have split, and unlike previous instances, this time, it seems permanent.''

No Patch Up On The Cards

He further added, ''They will not get back together again."

Not On Talking Terms

The source further added, "Alia and Sid are avoiding each other and are not even on talking terms now.''

They Are Avoiding Each Other

''Maybe with time, they will get back to being friends, but for now they are maintaining a distance from each other.''

Both Were Fighting A Lot

''They were having a lot of fights in the recent times. Mutually, they decided it wasn't working out and it was better to end it."

Sidharth Is Getting Too Close To This Bollywood Actress

There are whispers of Sidharth's closeness with his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez.

We Are Not Happy!

Well, this news is really shocking for us! What about you readers?

Read more about: alia bhatt, sidharth malhotra
Story first published: Tuesday, August 15, 2017, 12:46 [IST]
