 »   »   » All Is Not Well Between Varun Dhawan & His Girlfriend Natasha Dalal?

Recently, Varun Dhawan admitted about his relationship status with Natasha Dalal but it seems things are not smooth between the two. Unlike last year, this year, Varun didn't attend any Diwali bash with his girlfriend, leaving us wondered what went wrong.

India.com quoted an insider as saying, "This is not the first time that Varun is linked to a co-star. His name has been attached to his Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-star Alia Bhatt and to Nargis Fakhri during Main Tera Hero in the past."

"For someone who is not from the industry, these regular link-up articles about a partner can be very stressful and unnerving. You don't know when to ignore these are rumours and when to believe them."

A Guy's Encounter With Aryan Khan Reveals The Real Side Of SRK's Son!

"Natasha is not from a filmi background and these continuous rumours about Varun's relationship on the sets of his films must have taken a toll on their relationship."

We wonder if these constant link-up rumours have caused trouble in Varun and Natasha's paradise.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Judwaa 2 and he will be next seen in Sui Dhaaga, opposite Anushka Sharma.