 »   »   » Ananya Pandey All Set To Star In Student Of The Year 2?

Student Of The Year 2: Heroine FINALISED opposite Tiger Shroff | FilmiBeat

Reports are doing the rounds that Tiger Shroff's 'Student Of The Year 2' will see Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey debuting and a source opened up to Bollywoodlife,

"The makers had shortlisted a lot of candidates for Student of the Year 2, but looks like they have nearly signed Ananya Pandey for the part. She fits the part perfectly and the team is really excited about this talented, new actress. Advance talks are underway and an announcement is being awaited."