Ananya Pandey All Set To Star In Student Of The Year 2?

Reports are doing the rounds that Tiger Shroff's 'Student Of The Year 2' will see Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey debuting and a source opened up to Bollywoodlife,

"The makers had shortlisted a lot of candidates for Student of the Year 2, but looks like they have nearly signed Ananya Pandey for the part. She fits the part perfectly and the team is really excited about this talented, new actress. Advance talks are underway and an announcement is being awaited."

Ananya Pandey

Chunky Pandey's beautiful daughter Ananya Pandey might star in Student Of The Year 2.

Paired Alongside Tiger

She'll be paired alongside Tiger Shroff in the upcoming romantic film.

Announcements Soon

Reports state that the film-makers will make an official announcement soon.

Who's That?

The other leading lady for SOTY 2 has not been finalised.

Will She?

Rumours state that Disha Patani would be the other leading lady.

Wait & Watch

However, we'll have to wait and watch if this is indeed true.

Social Media Queen

Ananya Pandey is already a social media star and is gaining a lot of followers.

Close Friends

She's a close friend of Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor as well.

Birthday Party

Ananya Pandey attended Shahrukh Khan's birthday bash at Alibaug too.

Good Chemistry

We're sure Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey's chemistry in SOTY 2 will be top notch.

First Poster

The first poster of Tiger Shroff's STOY 2 was out and it's pretty decent.

Young Ladies

We guess sooner or later even Suhana and Shanaya will debut in Bollywood.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 21, 2017, 16:27 [IST]
