 »   »   » WEDDING BELLS! Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Decide To Marry In December

Yes, you read it right! If recent reports are anything to go by, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to tie the knot in December.

As per The New Indian Express, the Indian Captain has informed his team about his unavailability for a Test match in December. More details below.

What Virat Told The Indian captain has already communicated his unavailability for selection for a Test match and the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in December citing 'personal reasons'. Virat & Anushka's Relation Kohli and Anushka have been dating for at least a couple of years now and the award-winning actor had even accompanied the cricketer during India's tour of England in 2013. Earlier, When Anushka Was Asked About Her Marriage She had told a daily,"I want to get married ,of course. I would like to have a family. Even though I am an actor, I am a very simple and normal person and I have always maintained a simple life.'' Marriage Is Not A Joke ''I feel marriage will happen when it has to. I will get married when I am mentally ready for it. A marriage is not a joke. It's not like 'Oh shaadi hai toh karle!' '' I Will Get Married ''You have to be mentally ready to spend your life with another person. It's not just about you, but about the other person also and then at that point you need to be ready to have a dual interest. Mentally, when I reach that stage, I will get married." What The Hell... ''What the hell is this obsession about marriage? Why are you trying to make it seem like I am packing my bags and going away after I get married? This whole thing about marriage is like she doesn't want to work after she gets married. Why?"

Well, we are super excited after reading this latest news. What about you?

