 »   »   » Wedding On The Cards? Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Leave To Italy With Their Family Pandit!

Anushka Sharma leaves for Italy with Family, wedding with Virat Kohli on cards?? | FilmiBeat

It looks like wedding bells are ringing for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as the duo were spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving to Italy along with their family pandit. The entire Sharma family departed in the same flight and speculations are rife that marriage is on the cards for the couple.

As per reports, the couple are all set to tie the knot on December 12, 2017 in Italy and pre-wedding functions will begin from the 9th and 10th of December. Adding more fuel to the speculations, Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has applied for leave in December despite his team Delhi playing a semi-final match against Chennai. Of course, no coach would ever apply for a leave during a curcial game, folks!