 »   »   » Wedding On The Cards? Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Leave To Italy With Their Family Pandit!

It looks like wedding bells are ringing for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as the duo were spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving to Italy along with their family pandit. The entire Sharma family departed in the same flight and speculations are rife that marriage is on the cards for the couple.
As per reports, the couple are all set to tie the knot on December 12, 2017 in Italy and pre-wedding functions will begin from the 9th and 10th of December. Adding more fuel to the speculations, Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has applied for leave in December despite his team Delhi playing a semi-final match against Chennai. Of course, no coach would ever apply for a leave during a curcial game, folks!
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli fly to Italy along with their family Pandit and the entire Sharma family boarded the same flight.
the couple will tie the knot on December 12, 2017.
The pre-wedding functions will be held on 9th and 10th of December and it's all going to be a grand affair.
Here's a picture from 2016 of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posing with their family Pandit. He has flown with the couple to Italy.
Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has applied for leave despite having a crucial semi-final match between his team Delhi Vs Chennai at the Airforce Complex ground in Palam.
It's the CK Nayudu U-23 semi-final game and no coach would apply for leave during such a crucial match, thus adding more fuel to the speculations that Virat and Anushka are indeed going to get married.
However, no official statements have been given out by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma regarding their wedding in Italy.
Their spokesperson have refuted the claims that they're getting married and we'll have to wait and watch a few days to really know what's happening in Italy.