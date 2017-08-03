 »   »   » She Was WORRIED! Anushka Shetty Was Under A Lot Of Pressure Because Of Prabhas' Saaho

There was a time when Anushka Shetty was only famous in the South. But the success of Baahubali 2 made her a national sensation.

Rumour mills churned out many stories about her casting in alleged boyfriend Prabhas' Saaho. And if the recent one is to be believed, the actress was under a lot of pressure because of the movie.



High Expectations A source told Bollywood Life, ''The actress was under pressure because people would expect a little too much from her and Prabhas in Saaho.''

She Was Not Keen On Undergoing A Rigorous Weight Loss Regime ''While, on one hand she wasn't keen on undergoing a rigorous weight loss regime.''

She Didn't Want To Disappoint Her Fans Too ''On the other hand, she also didn't want her fans to be disappointed.''

Stories About Her Being Replaced It is said that Anushka Shetty was ousted from Saaho because of her weight and now Shraddha Kapoor has replaced her.

But Is This Really True? However, as per a daily, no lead actress has been finalised to star opposite Prabhas in Saaho.

Makers Want A Fresh Pairing? Rumours are rife that the makers of Saaho want some Bollywood actress to romance Prabhas this time.

Katrina Kaif Is Also One Of The Contenders? Many stories claimed that Katrina Kaif was approached for Saaho even before the release of Baahubali.

Katrina Rejected It Initially But Is Keen To Star In It Now... That's what the inside sources revealed that after seeing Prabhas' popularity, Katrina is keen to sign the film.



Well, we will have to wait for the official announcement to know which actress will get lucky. Till then keep watching this space for more update on Saaho.



Also Read: If Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Had Said NO To Karan Johar, He Would Have Taken This BIG STEP