 »   »   » ALL'S NOT WELL! Are Tabu And Parineeti Chopra Avoiding Each Other?

While all eyes are glued towards upcoming week which marks the release of one of the most anticipated films of this year- Golmaal Again, here's some shocking dope about the leading ladies of the film.

We often hear about two heroines working together not getting along and if one goes by rumors then that's exactly the case with Tabu and Parineeti Chopra. Read on to know more...



Cold Vibes Reportedly, both Tabu and Parineeti Chopra have been sharing rather cold vibes.

They Have Been Avoiding Each Other As per a report in Mid-Day, a source from the sets revealed that when the whole Golmaal cast, along with director, Rohit Shetty, came on the set of Akshay Kumar. The Great Indian Laughter Challenge to promote their film, both the actresses avoided interacting throughout the show.

Sone Pe Suhaga Recently when Parineeti was quizzed about her working experience, she said, "If I'm not wrong, this is the first Bollywood film to have four installments. So, (being a part of) this is like sone pe suhaga. I feel there's no one in the country who has not seen Golmaal."

'I And Tabu Will Bring In Very Important & Magical Element To The Film' My dad was happiest when I signed the film. For me, it was a moment of honour to be a Rohit Shetty heroine and to work with Ajay Devgn. I am very sad that the film's shoot has finally come to an end. This Golmaal is special and I think I and Tabu will bring in very important and magical element to the film," added Parineeti.

Stay Single Talking about Tabu, recently on the Great Indian Laughter Challenge Show, when Akshay asked her, "I've known you since a long time now. Can you tell us how you manage to remain this gorgeous and flawless even now? What is your secret?" She had a rather hilarous response- "That's because I didn't get married."



Coming back to Tabu- Parineeti's catfight, we hope the two ladies sort out their differences soon.