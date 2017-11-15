 »   »   » AWKWARD ENCOUNTERS? Sidharth Malhotra & Alia Bhatt's Cute PDA Tells A Different Story!

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt's on-off relationship have always found a place in the gossip column ever since they made their debut together in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year.

While there was a buzz about the couple parting ways. lately they have been making a lot of joint appearances which proves that all's well between these lovebirds.

In fact, at the recently held Lokmat Awards, the shutterbugs clicked a oh-so-cute moment between the duo. Check out for yourself...

These Two Lovelies! Sid and Alia were clicked hugging and greeting each other at the red carpet. Aww...look at them! A Perfect Pair Their adorable chemistry is very much evident in the picture. But Wait, Was It All Fake? A source told Bollywoodlife.com that things got awkward once they got inside the venue. He was quoted as saying, "Alia and Sid sat a little away from each other and did not interact with one another for most periods of the show." Are things still dicey between them? The Peacemaker While rumors of their break-up have been doing the rounds since a while, it was recently reported that Karan Johar reunited these two lovers at Shahrukh Khan's birthday celebrations in Alibaug. What Sid Thinks About His Link-Up Stories Earlier this year, the actor was quoted as saying, "I have made peace with it. That's something you have to do. It took me a while to understand it. Since I have no control on that, I can't change it. The best thing to do is to accept it, it gives you a lot of peace, let it pass. Otherwise, I am used to the regular link-up rumours. I'll be disappointed if it doesn't happen. It's something to be taken lightly." Ready To Mingle Further, Sid shocked everyone during Neha Dhupia's podcast #NoFilterNeha, where he said, "I am very much single," which added more fuel to his breakup rumours. Although Sidharth has always denied being in relationship with Alia, the two have often been spotted together!

In fact, in one of his earlier interviews with Hindustan Times, Sid had said, "Alia looks into my eyes and I look into hers and we get completely lost. She is someone who I am very close to. She is one of the most important people in my life right now. We have known each other for a long time. We share a great rapport and I totally second what she says. I am happy that she is getting lost in my eyes."