 »   »   » OMG! NOT Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Shahrukh Khan; Bhansali Gives IMPORTANCE To Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new muse. After giving a blockbuster like Bajirao Mastani, the duo is back again with Padmavati.

Amidst this, there was a piece of news that Bhansali's next project Gustakhiyan might star Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan together but soon it was revealed that the movie has been shelved. Well, as per India.com, it's not true and Sanjay has a planned strategy behind it.

Aishwarya To Romance Shahrukh Or Abhishek? A few days ago, it was reported that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might romance Shahrukh Khan or Abhishek Bachchan in the movie. But... Before any confirmation, there came reports about the film being shelved. Bhansali's Production House Spread This False News A source informed Gustakhiyan isn't shelved and the reports about the same were actually circulated in the media by Bhansali's production house. He Wants People To Focus On Deepika's Padmavati "It is Padmavati starring Deepika which should be in focus right now and not a future film which is still in the initial stage.'' Bhansali Is Possessive About Padmavati ''Bhansali is possessive about his projects and is known to give his current project in hand his all.'' Bhansali Didn't Like Gustakhiyan Getting More Attention ''He didn't like the fact that Gustakhiyan is being written about in the media so close to the release of Padmavati.'' Don't Shift The Focus From Deepika To Aishwarya ''He didn't want the focus to shift and therefore the false news was circulated in the media." After Padmavati, Bhansali Will Start Gustakhiyan There is no plan to shelve Gustakhiyan as it has been a pet project for Bhansali. The Release Of Padmavati However, the team is currently involved in everything related to Padmavati and therefore discussions about the next will only happen post the release of the magnum opus.

Apart from Deepika and Ranveer, the movie also stars Shahid Kapoor.

