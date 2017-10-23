 »   »   » EMBARRASSING! Bipasha Basu Met Ex-Boyfriend At A Diwali Party With KSG & Something AWKWARD Happened

Bipasha Basu and her Husband Karan Singh Grover recently posted some very beautiful pictures from the Diwali parties. The monkey couple looked really adorable and happy together.

But people don't know that something really awkward happened when Bipasha Basu met one of her ex-boyfriends at a similar party. Inside details ahead...

When Bipasha Met Harman According to Spotboye, ''Bipasha Basu all decked-up and pretty, crossed paths with her ex-boyfriend, Harman Baweja. Not once, but twice over in the last three days.'' Uneasy Situation Mrs Karan Singh Grover found herself in an uneasy and embarrassing situation as she came face-to-face with the former love of her life at the recent Diwali parties. Inside Gossip From Ekta's Diwali Bash Ekta Kapoor's Diwali Party on Thursday evening saw the who's who of the Film and Television world in attendance. Bipasha Basu and her TV star turned Bollywood actor husband KSG attended the party. They Didn't Even Say Hi A source who was present at the party confirmed that things got icy cold on a balmy Bombay evening as Bipasha & Harman crossed paths. No pleasantries were exchanged. When KSG Came To Bipasha's Rescue Mr Grover came to his wife's rescue and whisked her away to meet Tusshar Kapoor, just at the right time. When The Ex-Lovers Met At Shilpa & Raj's Bash Again Very next day, Bipasha Basu & Harman Baweja found themselves under the same roof at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash. Shilpa Had Introduced Harman & Bipasha For those who are coming in late, Harman & Bipasha were introduced to each other through Shilpa Shetty, their common friend. Finally... After initial hesitation, good sense prevailed and the two exchanged pleasantries. He Congratulated Bipasha & Karan Harman even congratulated Bipasha & Karan on their marriage. There was visible awkwardness between the ex-lovers.

Before going let us tell you one more interesting story, it was said that Bipasha broke up with Harman because of KSG! Well, we don't know whether it's true or not, but Bipasha and Karan do make a lovely couple!

