 »   »   » BUT SHE HAD A CONDITION! Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Had Almost Agreed To Do Padmavati

Shocking, isn't it? While Padmavati starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor is creating the right waves, we were quite surprised when we recently learnt that this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was originally meant to star Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles.

Read on to know the real reason why the duo then couldn't be a part of this magnum opus...

Padmavati Was First Offered To Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan As per a report in Open Magazine, Padmavati was first offered to Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan years back. Salman Khan REJECTED working with Aishwarya Rai in Padmavati ; Here;s why | FilmiBeat The Ugly Breakup Played Villain However, things failed to materialized due to their infamous public fall-out. SLB Still Had Hopes Despite of all this, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali still hoped to make Padmavati with Salman and Aishwarya. He Reached Out To Them Reportedly, the filmmaker got in touch with the stars to check if they were still willing to do the film. Ash Would Have Agreed Much to the surprise of everyone, Aishwarya would have agreed to do the film. But She wanted Salman Khan to play the role of Alauddin Khilji, the main antagonist as Rani Padmavati and Khilji have no scenes together in the film. Salman Khan Wasn't Happy As expected, Salman Khan declined the film. He Wanted To Romance Ash A source close to the actor informed the magazine that Salman was more than happy to be a part of the film if it was a love story. He was adamant to recreate his magical chemistry of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam with Aishwarya. So he didn't settle for a film where he didn't get to romance her.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was left disappointed and finally he decided to go ahead with this film by bringing Ranveer, Deepika and Shahid on board.

The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 17th November this year.