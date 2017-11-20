 »   »   » BUZZ: Release Date Of Ranveer-Deepika-Shahid's Padmavati Pushed To 14th February 2018?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project 'Padmavati' starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor has been in the middle of a controversy since last few months.

Amidst the growing uproar, the makers of the film yesterday confirmed that the release date of Padmavati has been voluntarily deferred and the film won't be hitting the big screens on 1st December.



It is now confirmed that the magnum opus will be releasing next year. Read on to know more deets...



A Valentine Day Release? As per a Spotboye report, there is a fresh buzz in the trade circles that Padmavati might now release on 14th February next year.

The Makers Don't Want A Box Office Clash There are less chances of Padmavati releasing in January as there will be two big releases which will run at the box office. Firstly, there is Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai that releases on December 22 but will have good run for at least two-three weeks run. And there's Akshay Kumar's Padman. Another film releasing in January is Sidharth Malhotra- Manoj Bajpayee's Aiyaary.

The Delay Just yesterday, Viacom 18 had issued an official statement wherein it mentioned, "Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind Padmavati, has voluntarily deferred the release date of the film from December 1, 2017."

Rumours Are Flying Thick A lot of speculations have been doing the rounds as to why the release of Padmavati has been postponed. Some reports suggest that the final print of the film isn't ready, at least the 3D version.

Then there's also a strong buzz that the CBFC has sent Padmavati back to Bhansali and Viacom 18 saying the application for the certification of the film was incomplete. That story was substantiated by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures' COO Ajit Andhare saying that "the print is with the CBFC and it can still see it if it wants to."

The third theory was that the Kshatriya community leaders from BJP have apparently written to the Chief Election Commissioner demanding the stalling of Padmavati release ahead of Gujarat elections.



The Latest Development In Padmavati Row Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has finally spoken up about this matter. In a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, the Chief Minister said, "A committee of eminent historians, film personalities and members from the aggrieved community should be formed, who would watch the film and discuss it in detail." After that, necessary changes should be made to the movie so that the sentiments of any community are not affected," the letter stated.

She has also requested the CBFC to consider all possible outcomes and effects before certifying the film.





Meanwhile folks, what's your take on this entire row on Padmavati and do you think that the delay is justified?