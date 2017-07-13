 »   »   » CATFIGHT ALERT! Kareena Kapoor Khan & Mira Rajput Get Into A SPAT Over Taimur Ali Khan & Misha?

Taimur Ali Khan and Misha Kapoor are two of the most loved kids of the B-town and why not? While, Taimur is the gorgeous kid of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Misha comes from the family of handsome hunk, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.
But the latest piece of gossip is too unpleasant to read! According to Midday, mommies Kareena Kapoor & Mira Rajput over their kids. Can you guess what could be the reason? Read on to find out!
Here’s How It Started..
As per a leading tabloid, the makers of a leading British preschool animated TV series have approached Mira Rajput Kapoor to create a theme party for her munchkin, Misha.
Kareena Is Planning To Host A Similar Kind Of Party
But now, rumours have it that even Kareena Kapoor Khan is planning to host a similar kind of theme party for her son Taimur Ali Khan's first birthday on December 20.
Here’s What The Source Revealed..
Throwing some light on the whole chaos, a source revealed to a tabloid saying, "Hosting a themed party for Shahid Kapoor's daughter will help animated TV series gain more popularity in India."
Kareena Insisted To Have The Same Theme
"When Kareena heard about it, she insisted on having the cartoon network character and the same theme for Taimur's birthday on December 20."
Ahem Ahem!
"But since it's a few months away, Bebo wants to hold a meet-and-greet session with the cartoon figure when it comes to India."
This Has Turned To A War..
This has seemingly led to a war between the mommies. What do you guys think about all the fuss? Jot down your thoughts in the comments section below!