 »   »   » Celina Jaitly Shares Her Baby Bump In The Most Unusual Way; In A Bath Tub!

Well, call it artistic or unusualy, but Celina Jaitly's latest baby bump picture is the talk of the town as she flaunts it in a bath tub and it's a picture like you've never seen before. She shared the picture exclusively to PinkVilla with a powerful caption about motherhood and pregnancy.
Celina Jaitly is pregnant with twins and she was recently in Austria along with her husband Peter Haag and called the duo called their trip as 'babymoon'. Check out Celina's bath tub baby bump picture below...
Bold Celina
It's really bold of Celina Jaitly to flaunt her baby bump in a bath tub. Isn't it, folks?
Life Full Of Happiness
We wish Celina Jaitly a life full of happiness with her husband and children.
Story first published: Monday, September 4, 2017, 13:28 [IST]
