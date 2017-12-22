 »   »   » COLD WAR COMES TO AN END! Are Salman Khan & Akshay Kumar Back To Being Friends?

Akshay Kumar watches Tiger Zinda Hai of Salman Khan; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar were good friends. But it was speculated that things soured between them when the former backed out from co-producing Akshay starrer Kesari with Karan Johar.

But now, if one goes by the latest buzz, it seems that both the superstars have decided to let bygones be bygones. Read on to know all the details...

Putting An End To Their Cold War Reportedly, Akshay Kumar recently attended a special screening of Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai thus putting an end to their cold war.

Salman Personally Invited Akshay As per a Times Now report, a source close to the Khandaan revealed to a leading online portal that it was Salman Khan who made the peace offering by personally texting Akki to invite him for the screening.

It Was Salman Who Extended An Olive Branch Since Salman was hosting a special screening for his fam-jam he didn't want to miss out on Akshay Kumar and thus, decided to let bygones be bygones.

When Katrina Left Salman Upset Rumours were rife that Katrina was keen to star in Kesari after Salman backed out of the project which left him upset. But now with Salman and Akki patching up, we believe the former won't mind her sharing screen with Khiladi Kumar.

When Salman Spoke About The Reason Why He Backed Off From Kesari In an interview to DNA, the actor had revealed, "Karan has his home production and I have mine. He had come to me long back with the project, but he did all the work from casting to everything. I thought just adding my name was not right."

Meanwhile, Akshay Reveals The Current Status Quo Of Kesari In a recent media interaction when asked to comment on Salman backing out of Kesari, Akshay had said, "Yes, we couldn't do it. I am making the film with Karan Johar and that's it."

He had further revealed, "The title has been finalised as ‘Kesari'. I will start working on the film in January. We will be continuously shooting for it after the release of 'Padman'."



Chalo, all's well that ends well!