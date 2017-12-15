 »   »   » DAMN THOSE RUMOURS! Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone Had A Special Gift For Newly Weds Virat- Anushka

Virat - Anushka Wedding: Deepika Padukone wishes Virushka Secretly | FilmiBeat

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Tuscan wedding stole away all the limelight this week. The lovebirds tied the knot in a hush-hush affair in Italy.

As soon the newly married couple made it official on Twitter, congratulatory messages started pouring in from Bollywood. Right from Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan to Varun Dhawan, everyone wished them on social media except this couple which set the gossip mills abuzz with rumours. Read on to know more...

We Are Talking About Deep-Veer! Reportedly Ranveer ‘liked' the photos of Virat and Anushka on Instagram. But he didn't take to wishing the couple, nor did his girlfriend Deepika. Ex Files? This immediately set several tongues wagging considering Anushka Sharma's ex beau Ranveer Singh is Deepika's current flame. How The Talk Begin A source told Pinkvilla, "While we know that Deepika and Anushka are on good terms today, it was odd that Deepika didn't wish Anushka on social media, as the rest of the Bollywood stars. All the talk started when Deepika started dating Anushka's alleged ex-flame, Ranveer Singh but their relationship is much more amicable today so one would have expected her to wish Anushka on her special day. Till a year ago, Anushka was still passing sarcastic remarks on Deepika with the latter maintaining a calm façade and saying she considered Anushka as a friend but somewhere this year both patched up." Stop Spreading Rumours However an insider clarified to the portal, "Maybe not on social media, but Deepika has wished the happy couple personally and it was a warm message. She texted them both her best wishes individually post the wedding. Isn't That Sweet Of Deepika? "Deepika likes to add her own personal touch to whatever she does - be it her own team or friends and social media can be a cold and impersonal way of conveying one's feelings. Also she has always been very supportive of Anushka in everything she has done as Anushka has been of her. They may have had issues in the past but now both have found admiration and respect for each other." But That Wasn't Just It As per a Spotboye report, Ranveer and Deepika sent a gorgeous bouquet of exotic flowers with a heartfelt note signed by them to the newlyweds at their new apartment in Worli, Mumbai. But since, Virat and Anushka are currently holidaying in Italy, these flowers were taken in by the security guard at their place.

Aww...these two are such sweethearts!