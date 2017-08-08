 »   »   » Deepika Padukone & Anushka Sharma To Clash At The Box Office In 2018!

It looks like the top heroines of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma are all set to clash at the box office in 2018 as both their movies might release on the same date. Anushka Sharma will star alongside Varun Dhawan in the film Sui Dhaga and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film based on the life of gangster Sapna Didi might also release on the same date of September 28, 2018. The film will be produced by Vishal Bhardwaj and also stars Irrfan Khan.

A source was quoted as saying, "Like every actor has his favourite holiday date for release, Vishal likes releasing his films around Gandhi Jayanti. Now, YRF has already announced the release date for Sui Dhaga, since it releases on September 28 (2018), it will enjoy an extended weekend because of October 2, which will give the film a holiday advantage, mid-week. Vishal releasing his film on Sapna Didi will result in a clash between Anushka and Deepika at the box office."