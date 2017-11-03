 »   »   » Is Aishwarya Rai Not Interested? Now Deepika Padukone Is Approached To Romance Abhishek Bachchan

After Padmavati, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is planning to make a film on famous poets Amrita Pritam-Sahir Ludhianvi. It was reported that after Priyanka Chopra rejected the movie, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is approached.

But it seems that Aishwarya Rai too is not interested in playing Amrita Pritam and now Bhansali has approached Deepika Padukone to romance Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Has Begun His Preparations A source told Quint, "Abhishek has begun preparing for his Sahir biopic.'' Sanjay Is Busy With Padmavati These Days... ''He will begin rigorous interaction with Sanjay Bhansali after Padmavati releases. But his groundwork on Sahir has begun in right earnest.'' Abhishek Is Taking Amitabh's Help ''He is regularly listening to the immortal repertoire of Sahir's lyrics from Guru Dutt's Pyasa to Yash Chopra's Trishul. Abhishek's father, Amitabh Bachchan, had the good fortune to interact with Sahir when he worked in Kabhi Kabhie and Trishul. So Bachchan Saab is able to provide plenty of invaluable inputs to Abhishek's preparation." Shahrukh Was Approached For The Role Earlier SRK had said, "It was in Red Chilles (before), then Bhansali took it over. Jasneet is the writer. I really liked the story but we have not confirmed it. Sanjay is supposed to meet me now. I think I'll meet him after Raees, if he is free from Padmavati.'' What SRK Revealed ''He has a couple of stories and one of them is Sahir Ludhianvi. I heard it two years ago when it wasn't with Sanjay," SRK had said before the release of Raees. Aishwarya Was Considered Too As per reports, After Priyanka Chopra opted out of the movie, SLB approached Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the role. But It Seems... Aishwarya Rai Bachchan just wants to focus on Fanney Khan right now, so Bhansali signed Deepika to romance her hubby on-screen.

On a related note, the film will be Deepika Padukone's fourth project with Sanjay leela Bhansali. Keep watching this for more updates on the story.

