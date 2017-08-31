 »   »   » SAD! Deepika Padukone FAILS To Impress Hollywood, Did Everything To Be As Popular As Priyanka Chopra

It's known to all that Deepika Padukone's stint in Hollywood didn't garner her much praise hence, the actresses failed to make as good impression as Priyanka Chopra in west.

Surprisingly, Deccan Chronicle quoted a well-informed source as saying that Deepika did every possible thing to stay in the race in Hollywood but what he PR team after the XXX debacle is just shocking!

Deepika Fails To Woo Hollywood Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying, "Deepika Padukone did everything to make it big in Hollywood, like Priyanka Chopra. She hired the best Hollywood agents and even got superstar Vin Diesel to promote her. But to no avail." But, What Her PR Team Did Is Just Surprising.. As reported by Deccan Chronicle, "Deepika's latest attempt to prove she is still in the reckoning in Hollywood can't be taken seriously." Ahem Ahem! "Her publicists claim she lost a ‘lead in a romantic Hollywood film' because she was busy in Bollywood. How vague is that claim?" Deepika's Team Spreading Fake News? "As far as we know, she was never offered an international film after XXX. Why is she (Deepika) letting her team put out fake news?"

Oscars 2017: Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone snapped together at Oscars Pre-party | FilmiBeat

What's your thought on the same? Let us know in the comments section below..