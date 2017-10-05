 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Joins Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma In Shahrukh Khan’s Dwarf Movie!

Deepika Padukone Joins Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma In Shahrukh Khan’s Dwarf Movie!

It looks like Shahrukh Khan's upcoming dwarf movie is getting interesting day by day as reports state that apart from the leading ladies Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone will also be a part of the film and she has already completed her shoot and will be seen in a cameo appearance.

"While Katrina and Anushka have been shooting for the film, Deepika shot for the guest appearance recently," revealed a source close to the movie to DNA. So cool, right? It'll be amazing to see Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone on the silver screen together.

Deepika Padukone to star in Shahrukh Khan's upcoming dwarf movie.

She has already completed the shoot and will be seen in a cameo appearance.

It'll be awesome to see Deepika Padukone alongside Shahrukh Khan once again.

The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Despite starring in the same movie, Katrina and Anushka will not be seen together in the movie.

Both Katrina and Anushka have different roles and will be seen alongside SRK only.

Anushka Sharma has starred alongside all the Khans of Bollywood.

All her movies alongside the Khans have fared really well at the box office.

We're sure even the upcoming dwarf film will end up being a superhit at the box office.

Also, Shahrukh Khan's dwarf film is directed by Aanand L Rai.

