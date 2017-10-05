 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Joins Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma In Shahrukh Khan’s Dwarf Movie!

It looks like Shahrukh Khan's upcoming dwarf movie is getting interesting day by day as reports state that apart from the leading ladies Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone will also be a part of the film and she has already completed her shoot and will be seen in a cameo appearance.

"While Katrina and Anushka have been shooting for the film, Deepika shot for the guest appearance recently," revealed a source close to the movie to DNA. So cool, right? It'll be amazing to see Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone on the silver screen together.