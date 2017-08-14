 »   »   » Deepika Might Be Pissed! Ranveer Singh To Help Katrina Kaif To Revive Her Career Post Break-up?

The entire industry knows the equation Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone share with each other; courtesy, their past relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. Well, let's leave that in the past! What's new?

Well, we hear that Katrina Kaif is being considered for playing the female lead in Rohit Shetty's next that stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Katrina To Revive Her Career Post Her Break-up According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, "Kaif has been meeting various filmmakers in a bid to revive her career post her break-up with Ranbir Kapoor, and, among others, Shetty has been keen to cast her." Ranveer Will Ensure Kat's Career Graph Stays Upwards "If Kaif is signed on, her teaming with Ranveer will be a first. After her already underway films with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh will ensure her career graph only stays upwards." How Will It Go With Deepika? We wonder if everything works out, then will Deepika Padukone be okay with Ranveer Singh, collaborating with her rival, Katrina Kaif on-screen! Deepika-Katrina's Past Their much-hyped catfight started when Ranbir Kapoor had ditched Deepika Padukone for Katrina Kaif. Maintaining Distance Since Forever Ever since, Katrina & Deepika have never been on good terms. Be it an award night or party, the duo have always maintained a safe distance from each other. Katrina's Work Front Coming back to Katrina's work front, she was last seen in Jagga Jasoos, opposite her ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. But sadly, their film didn't create much buzz like their break-up. Katrina's Next With The Khans She is currently shooting with Salman Khan for Tiger Zinda Hai and have also shot few sequences for Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan. After a while, she will also kick-start the shoot of Aanand L Rai's next that stars Shahrukh Khan in the lead role. Deepika, On The Other Side On the other side, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, opposite Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. After she finishes the shoot of Padmavati, she will start focusing on another project, Sapna Didi.

Coming back to Ranveer-Katrina's pairing, what's your thought on the same? Let us know in the comments section below!