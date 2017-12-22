 »   »   » Deepika Padukone's Padmavati To Release In March?

Yes, you read it right. According to recent reports, Padmavati may receive certification from the Censor Board in January and is likely to hit the screens in March.

As per a report in IANS, The Central Board of Film Certification is likely to appoint a panel of historians to watch Padmavati, after the makers of the movie stated that it was partially based on historical facts.



Source at the censor board informed the agency that the makers of Padmavati had "unnecessarily complicated its case" with an ambiguous disclaimer in its application for certification which stated that the film was partially based on historical facts.



"The content will now have to be scrutinised for authenticity," the source said declining to be named.



The source in the CBFC also said that they can not certify the movie in December as it is almost over, "We have not scheduled the film. There are at least 40 feature films in different languages waiting in the queue before Padmavati," the source said.



The source also informed that many members of the board are on holiday, "Forget about appointing a panel of historians, we don't even have a normal Examining Committee to view all the films.''



"Even by conservative estimates the film won't be certified before the second week of January. I don't think they can release the film before March or April. That is, provided the CBFC clears the film without any objection," the source said.



Those who have come late, the film, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is based on the life of Rajput queen Padmini. Padmavati was scheduled to release on December 1, this year.