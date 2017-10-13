 »   »   » Deepika Padukone & Sidharth Malhotra SECRETLY Shooting In Prague?

Deepika Padukone & Sidharth Malhotra SECRETLY Shooting In Prague?

Posted By:
Remember in 2016, when Deepika Padukone out of the blue tweeted to Sidharth Malhotra "Chalo then, what are we waiting for?" and then Sidharth replied, "Alright, Lights Camera Action," and people were wondering what's this all about?

Bollywoodlife has quoted a source by saying that Deepika Padukone and Sidharth Malhotra are indeed secretly shooting in Prague, Czech Republic and surprisingly, Sidharth Malhotra posted a picture on his Instagram handle today from Prague itself showing off a chocolate roll. The source also made it very clear that the duo are shooting for a commercial and not a full-fledged movie.

Deepika-Sidharth

Deepika-Sidharth

Reports state that Deepika Padukone and Sidharth Malhotra are secretly shooting in Prague at the moment.

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague, Czech Republic

The duo are shooting for a commercial for a top brand in Prague, Czech Republic.

Sharing Pics

Sharing Pics

Sidharth Malhotra posted a picture on his Instagram handle from Prague as well.

Yummy Yummy

Yummy Yummy

He showed off his chocolate roll from Prague and it looked so yummy!

Twitter Exchange

Twitter Exchange

In 2016, Deepika and Sidharth had a Twitter exchange about working together.

No Clarity

No Clarity

The duo didn't provide any clarity on purpose and fans were wondering what it was all about.

Hopefully Soon

Hopefully Soon

We hope they star in a full movie as well sooner or later.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Sidharth Malhotra will look really great onscreen.

Her Chemistry

Her Chemistry

No matter whom she stars with, Deepika Padukone will make sure her chemistry with the actor is really good.

