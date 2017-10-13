 »   »   » Deepika Padukone & Sidharth Malhotra SECRETLY Shooting In Prague?

Remember in 2016, when Deepika Padukone out of the blue tweeted to Sidharth Malhotra "Chalo then, what are we waiting for?" and then Sidharth replied, "Alright, Lights Camera Action," and people were wondering what's this all about?

Bollywoodlife has quoted a source by saying that Deepika Padukone and Sidharth Malhotra are indeed secretly shooting in Prague, Czech Republic and surprisingly, Sidharth Malhotra posted a picture on his Instagram handle today from Prague itself showing off a chocolate roll. The source also made it very clear that the duo are shooting for a commercial and not a full-fledged movie.