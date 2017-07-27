 »   »   » HOT SCOOP: Deepika Padukone To Star Opposite Varun Dhawan In Shoojit Sircar's October?

Few days back, Varun Dhawan announced that he has been signed by Shoojit Sircar for his upcoming film titled October.

Since then everybody is eagerly waiting for Shoojit to announce Varun's leading lady. Amidst all this, a Mumbai Mirror report states that this Bollywood actress is quite keen to be a part of this film. Read on to know more...



Deepika Padukone Has Approached Shoojit The tabloid states that Deepika has approached Shoojit and is keen to work with him on this film.

She May Not Have A Meatier Role October which is touted to be a rom-com majorly revolves around Varun's character and hence Deepika will not have the meaty parts that she is used to.

But She Still Wants To Do The Film Deepika considers Piku to be one of her finest films and is still keen on being a part of this film.

Padmavati All Deepika Padukone fans need not have to wait longer as the actress will be soon seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati alongside Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The film is slated for a November 2017 release.

Varun Will Be Seen In A Different Avatar Coming back to October, Varun is quite excited to work with Shoojit Sircar. He had said, "I am definitely very happy and excited. What's amazing about him is that he is very sure about his vision. I have met him just now, so I am trying to get into that world, understand it. and the way the film is going to breathe and feel. It's very different from anything I have done before."

October Is An Out-Of-The-Box Kind Of Story Talking about October, Shoojit has said, "It's again an out-of-the-box kind of story. we started working on this film's idea, which came from a small newspaper clipping, right before Piku (2015)." He further described it as "a very unusual, unconventional kind of a story" in the "slice-of-life and romance space".



Well, it would be quite interesting to watch Varun share screen space with Deepika! What do you folks think?