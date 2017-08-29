 »   »   » AWKWARD! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Get EMBARRASSED When Jaya Bachchan SHOUTED At The Media For Her?

Jaya Bachchan is known to be outspoken. She does not know how to be diplomatic and has lost her cool many a times in front of the public and media.

Once some excited photographers referred to her bahu as 'Ash'. And Jaya got pretty miffed with it and replied by saying, "Is she your friend?" A similar incident happened at Esha Deol's Godh Bharai. Now, a source has revealed to a daily that because of Jaya's behaviour, her family often feels embarrassed. More details below.

Her Sharp Tongue Can Become A Matter Of Embarrassment According to a leading daily, ''A family friend revealed that Mrs B's sharp tongue can become a matter of some embarrassment for the Bachchan family.'' Abhishek & Aishwarya Are Portraits Of Diplomacy "Mr Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya are portraits of diplomacy. You will never find them losing their cool in public.'' Least Bothered About Her Family's Opinion ''She will speak out even if the family cringes." When Jaya Shouted At The Media For Aishwarya At Subhash Ghai's party, Jaya Bachchan got really angry at a cameraman, who addressed her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as ‘Ash'.'' What Had Happened Exactly As per a web portal, ''When the two ladies were met by a group of photographers who called out to Aishwarya to pose for them is when it all happened. But what they got was a tongue-lashing from Jaya.'' Aishwarya Is Not Your Classmate Jaya turned around and said, "Kya Aishwarya Aishwarya bula rahe ho, tumhare class mein padhti thi kya? Aishwarya Was Surprised.. ''Aishwarya maintained a poker face throughout the episode and the two left immediately.'' What Happened At Esha Deol's Party "A priest at Esha Deol's godh-bharai ceremony got carried away and started taking selfies with star guests.'' Please Focus On Your Prayers ''Not one to take such breach of protocol lying down, the Bachchan matriarch reprimanded the priest for his carelessness and snapped, "Please focus on your prayers."" No Bad Blood At All A source revealed, "Firstly, she didn't ‘snap' at the priest. She very calmly told him to concentrate on his work. People around heard it and they were laughing, too. So, no bad blood at all.''

Also Read: When Saif Ali Khan LIED To Ex Rosa About His FIRST WIFE Amrita Singh