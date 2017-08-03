 »   »   » INSIDE DETAILS! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Karisma Kapoor IGNORE Each Other At Vogue Beauty Award?

Vogue Beauty Awards became the talk of the town, thanks to the sensational avatar of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The lady set the red carpet on fire, while sporting a black Nedret Taciroglu gown with contrasting red shimmery Choo pumps.

Apart from her look, what grabbed the attention of media was the attendance of the entire Bachchan parivaar and Abhishek Bachchan's alleged ex, Karisma Kapoor.

We all know that the Bachchans don't share a very cordial bond with Karisma Kapoor. So, what happened when they were turned up under one roof?

Did Aishwarya Rai & Karisma Ignore Each Other? There's no bad blood between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Karisma Kapoor except the fact that Karisma is Abhishek's ex. We hear that both the ladies maintained a safe distance from each other without grabbing much attention. Aishwarya Was Rather Seen With Akshay The actress was rather seen sitting beside Akshay Kumar in the front row and their camaraderie was worth seeing. What About The Bachchans? Like Aishwarya Rai, even the Bachchan ladies didn't want to grab unwanted attention. The trio (Big B, Jaya & Shweta) was rather overwhelmed to be with Navya at the do. After all, it was her first red carpet appearance. Aishwarya Rai's Special Message For Aaradhya While, accepting the 'Most Beautiful Global Indian Icon' award, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan thanked her friends & said, "Thank you so much. I'm happy to spend this evening with so many of my friends and glad to see Vogue celebrate them. Aaradhya, my love, you are the most beautiful in this world ever!" Aishwarya Rai Pulls Akshay Kumar's Leg Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen pulling Akshay Kumar's legs during her acceptance speech, as his acceptance speech was prepared by Twinkle Khanna. Here's What Akshay Revealed! "My wife has given me a speech. So I will have to say this. Bear with me. They say that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder but I say beauty is whoever let you hold her." "I would like to thank Vogue for this award. To my overpaid trainer and my underpaid cook, a big thank you for helping me maintain this beautiful Man of the Decade Body which I have," said Akshay. Funny Yet Sweet! "I'm eternally grateful to my wife (Twinkle Khanna) for sacrificing her own vanity and producing our wonderful children and saving me from ruining my figure which would've ruined my chances of winning this award." Big B On The Bachchan Ladies "Thank you for giving me the opportunity to publicly honour my family. I love and admire these three gorgeous ladies (Jaya, Aishwarya and Shweta) at home in private but today I'm doing so amidst you all so thank you." Shahid-Mira Made Us Go Aww, With Their Speech Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput won the ‘Most Beautiful Couple' title. Commenting on the award, Shahid said, "This is the first time I've been called on stage addressed as a parent so that was kind of new and different but really cool. I'm here with my better half and that makes me more beautiful." Varun On Winning The 'Most Beautiful Man Of The Year' "On winning the title of The Most Beautiful Man of the Year, I would like to stress the importance of men working towards making sure the women feel safe. So we have to go ahead and do that in 2017." ARB - The Ultimate Star Of The Vogue Night Needless to say, it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who became the talk of the town owing to her sizzling appearance.

Even her make-up artist, Mickey Contractor couldn't stop boasting about her craze among the media people and wrote on his Instagram page, "Photographers go crazy as the queen walks the carpet last night for Vogue beauty." Awards. @vogueindia#AishwaryaRai."