 »   »   » UH OH! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REJECT This Film Because Of Katrina Kaif & Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Not so long ago, rumours were rife that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been approached for a meaty role in Milan Lutharia's Baadshaho. At that time, we had heard that Aishwarya had rejected the film owing to her not-so-warm equation with Emraan Hashmi.

We stumble upon the recent statement of the director Milan Lutharia and wonder if Kareena Kapoor Khan or Katrina Kaif were the reason behind Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's rejection.