 »   »   » UH OH! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REJECT This Film Because Of Katrina Kaif & Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Not so long ago, rumours were rife that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been approached for a meaty role in Milan Luthria's Baadshaho. At that time, we had heard that Aishwarya had rejected the film owing to her not-so-warm equation with Emraan Hashmi.

We stumble upon the recent statement of the director Milan Luthria and wonder if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's rejected the film because of Katrina Kaif or Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Was The First Choice For Baadshaho Milan Luthria says, "We had first approached Kareena Kapoor with Baadshaho. Kareena told me to wait a bit. She later said that she will not be able to work in the film because she is planning a family." Then, Milan Approached Katrina "After Kareena refused, I went to Katrina. I narrated the story. She liked the story, but her dates were not matching with the time of our shooting, and so she couldn't do it." Why He Didn't Say Anything About ARB? Interestingly, despite such a strong buzz, Milan Luthria didn't mention Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name. But as they say, there's no smoke without fire, and we wonder if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected Baadshaho presuming that there was a possibility of sharing screen space with Katrina/Kareena, if their dates would have worked out. How Ileana Came On The Board.. After Kareena and Katrina, I narrated the story to Ileana and everything fell into place," said Luthria. Aishwarya's Work Front On a related note, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan, which deals with the sensitive topic of 'body-shaming'. What Else Keeps Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In The News? Apart from her film offers, her recent outing at Manish Malhotra, kept the actress in the headlines as she was spotted with Rani Mukerji after ages. In Case, You Missed It Here's the picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, posing with Rani Mukerji and other divas.

