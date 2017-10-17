 »   »   » HOT NOW! Did Deepika Padukone HIT BACK At Kangana Ranaut At Hema Malini's Book Launch Event?

Yesterday night, Hema Mailini launched her biography, 'Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl', written by Ram Kamal Mukherjee in Mumbai. Among others, Deepika Padukone was also present at the launch and it was sight to behold to see two beautiful divas in one frame!
While, Deepika talked about many things, but her few statements indeed caught media's attention one of which, where she talked about being popular and some people couldn't handle her success. Was she hinting at Kangana Ranaut? Read her statement!
Was She Hinting At Her Sour Equation With Kangana?
"While some relationships have grown stronger, a lot of people could not handle the success I got. But I wasn't upset," said Deepika.
As in her leaked e-mails to Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut had talked about her sour equation with Deepika and how she feels that Deepika is a diplomatic person.
What About Ranveer Singh?
During the event when writer Ram Kamal Mukherjee said Hema ji's parents had put a matrimonial ad in the paper, Deepika said smilingly, ''Like Hema Malini's dad did, my father may also be looking for a match for me."
'Romantic Relations Are Complicated'
Talking about romantic relationships at the same event, the Padmavati actress said, ''Romantic relationships are complicated." We do agree with you, Deepika!
Hema Malini On Her Equation With Sunny Deol
At the same event, veteran actor Hema Malini revealed that she shares a 'beautiful' relationship with Sunny Deol, who's Dharmendra's son from his first wife.
'Sunny Is Always There'
"Everyone wonders what kind of a relationship we (Sunny and I) are having. It is very beautiful and cordial. Whenever it is necessary he (Sunny) is always there, along with Dharamji, especially when this accident happened," Malini said.
Hema Malini Talks About Her Accident & How Sunny Took Care Of Her
The actor-parliamentarian met with a road accident near Dausa in Rajasthan in 2015 on her way from Agra to Jaipur, when her Mercedes allegedly rammed into an Alto. Malini reportedly fractured her nose and suffered injuries on her forehead.
Sunny Was The First Person To Meet Me At Home
Speaking about the accident, Hema Malini said, "He (Sunny) was the first person to come and see me at home and he saw that the right doctor is there for the stitches that were done on my face."
Hema Malini Was Taken Aback
"I was really taken aback to see him showing so much interest. That shows what kind of a relationship we are having," the Sholay actress added.