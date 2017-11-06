 »   »   » INSIDE DETAILS! Did Karisma Kapoor LIE About Taimur Ali Khan's First Birthday Celebrations?

INSIDE DETAILS! Did Karisma Kapoor LIE About Taimur Ali Khan's First Birthday Celebrations?

Posted By:
A few days ago, Karisma Kapoor attended an event, where she was asked by the media about Taimur Ali Khan's first birthday celebrations.

Taimur Ali Khan Birthday Plan revealed by Mausi Karishma Kapoor; Watch Video | FilmiBeat
To which Karisma had said that no big party is planned for Taimur's special day but guess it was not true! More details below.
What Karisma Had Said

Karisma had told a web portal, ''Yes, Taimur's birthday is arriving and it is a special moment for us.''

We Will Not Have A Big Celebration

''The family is really very excited and thrilled about the same. We will have a family get together of sorts, and will not be having a big celebration."

It's Not True

A source told famous journalist Subhash K Jha, "Wrong! I don't know why she would say this.''

Huge Celebrations Are On The Cards

''Taimur's birthday is more than a month away. There's certainly no talk of making it simply a family get-together.''

Saif & Kareena Have A Special Plan

''Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are planning a huge first birthday for their little one.''

Sharmila Will Fly To Mumbai For The Party

''Saif's mom (Sharmila Tagore) is expected to fly in from Delhi for the big day and the big party."

Their Bollywood Friends Would Also Be Present For Taimur's B'Day

A family friend told Deccan Chronicle, "Saif and Kareena are excited about Taimur's first birthday. They intend to invite all their friends from the film industry and outside.''

Taimur Loves Candles

''Taimur is too young to understand what his first birthday will be like. But he does love candles, cakes, and balloons."

And we love Taimur!!

Story first published: Monday, November 6, 2017, 15:42 [IST]
