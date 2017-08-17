 »   »   » OMG! Did Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma Hint At Their UNFRIENDLY Relations With Deepika Padukone?

If you're a fan of Deepika Padukone, you must be well aware about her personal life too. We all know that the actress doesn't share warm equation with a few divas of the B-town and among others, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma top the list.

Earlier rumours were rife that Deepika might be seen with Katrina/Anushka in Aanand L Rai's film. Sadly, owing to her busy work schedule, Deepika had to give up the film and Katrina and Anushka were finalised by the director.

Katrina & Anushka Hint At Their Sour Relations With Dippy? Recently, while talking to DNA, Katrina & Anushka indirectly hinted at their bitter relations with Deepika and also said that they're happy that these two are working with each other. Isn't She Hinting At Deepika? "I think the working environment should be pleasant for everybody. The less stress, the better it is. If there's any conflict between two people, it doesn't make for a nice environment for anyone." Later, Katrina Admits, She's A Professional At The End Of The Day! She further added, "But it doesn't really matter at the end of the day. Everyone has become really, really professional when it comes to work. We come, we work, and we go home." Katrina Is Happy To Work With Anushka "Aanand's film has a really good script and I'm happy that Anushka is in the film. She is a very simple, chilled out person to work with and that's great," concluded Katrina. Here's What Anushka Said: "Whether I get along with someone or don't, doesn't matter. I don't need to get along with everybody around me. It's just the vibe thing." It's All About The Vibe "Sometimes, you feel the vibe and connect with someone, sometimes you don't. How you are in a place and how the other person is, that's what matters." Anushka On Being Pretentious With Co-Stars "They can't be pretentious. It can't be that they are being normal and you are not being normal or the other way round. All these things do play a role." Ahem! Ahem! Anushka concluded by saying, "I'm happy that with Katrina and me, things are quite transparent and real."

Well, it's quite clear that both the divas are hinting at Deepika Padukone's ouster from Aanand L Rai's next. What do you think about their statements? Let us know in the comments section below!

