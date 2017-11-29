 »   »   » OMG! Did Katrina Kaif Reveal The REAL REASON Behind Deepika Padukone’s SCEPTICISM About SRK Starrer?

To watch Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in a single frame will be something every Bollywood fan secretly wishes for! Especially when the rumours were rife that Aanand L Rai was trying to rope in both Katrina & Deepika for his untitled project that casts Shahrukh Khan in the lead role.

Recently, while talking to DNA, Katrina Kaif spilled some secrets about her film with Shahrukh and Aanand Rai and also ended up giving the hints, as to why Deepika was a bit sceptical about working in that film!

What Made Katrina Sign SRK-Rai Film? Speaking about the same, Katrina told, "It wasn't about the space or the VFX. Honestly, Aanand sir has been discussing this film with me for the last two years." Ahem! Ahem! "It was originally titled Katrina Meri Jaan, which is probably why people keep asking me if I'm playing myself in the film," said Katrina. We wonder if this was the real reason why Deepika was sceptical about doing this project. Katrina Was All Praises For Aanand L Rai She further added, "But it's a very different film now since there have been a lot of changes in it. Aanand sir is one of the finest directors we have and I believe in him." Katrina Believes In Aanand L Rai "He really pushed me and fought for it. So I felt that if someone's fighting so much for it and has that much belief, then let's see where we go together," concluded Katrina. Kat Keeps Her Lips Sealed When Asked About TOH When quizzed about her role in Thugs Of Hindostan, Katrina denied to give any insight about her character in Thugs Of Hindostan and said, "I cannot talk about anything related to Thugs right now." Currently, Katrina Is Gearing Up For TZH On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for her upcoming film with Salman Khan, Tiger Zinda. The film is in tremendous buzz as her fans are damn excited to see her sharing screen space with Salman. Mark The Date! The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2017 and we are expecting that the film will shatter all the records at the Indian box office.

